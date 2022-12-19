2 men shot and killed while in their car near Appleton and Congress

MILWAUKEE — Two men were shot and killed near Appleton and Congress on Sunday, Milwaukee police say.
The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m.
Police say the two men were in a vehicle on Appleton when someone opened fire on them. The vehicle came to a rest after hitting a fence and a tree.
MPD said one victim is an unknown male and the second victim is a 23-year-old Milwaukee man.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.