2 men shot and killed while in their car near Appleton and Congress

Two men were shot and killed near Appleton and Congress on Sunday, Milwaukee police say. The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m.
Posted at 5:17 AM, Dec 19, 2022
Police say the two men were in a vehicle on Appleton when someone opened fire on them. The vehicle came to a rest after hitting a fence and a tree.

MPD said one victim is an unknown male and the second victim is a 23-year-old Milwaukee man.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

