2 men killed in weekend snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

PHILLIPS, Wis. (AP) -- Two men are dead after a snowmobile crash in north-central Wisconsin.

The Price County Sheriff's Office says searchers found the bodies near Long Lake just before 2 a.m. Sunday, about two hours after the snowmobilers had been reported missing.

WSAW-TV reports the initial investigation indicated the snowmobile had collided with the shoreline. The investigation is continuing.

The 33-year-old driver and 37-year-old passenger weren't immediately identified.