2 men killed in separate shootings in Milwaukee overnight Sunday

MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee police, two men were killed in separate shootings in Milwaukee overnight Sunday June 18.

According to statements from police, the first shooting happened near 38th and Locust around 9 p.m. Sunday. Police said a 47-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a gunshot injury and died. Police seek an unknown suspect.

The second deadly shooting happened near 11th and Ring around 10:35 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 39-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a gunshot injury and died. Police seek an unknown suspect.

Read the statements below:

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, June 18th, 2023, at approximately 9:03pm, on the 2900 block of N. 38th St. The victim, a 47-yoa Milwaukee male sustained a gunshot injury. Medical attention was summoned and the victim was pronounced deceased on the 2900 block of N. 38th St. This investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.





Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, June 18th, 2023, at approximately 10:35pm, on the 3200 block of N. 11th St. The victim, a 39-yoa Milwaukee male sustained a gunshot injury. Medical attention was summoned and the victim was pronounced deceased on the 3200 block of N. 11th St. This investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.





