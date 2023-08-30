Watch Now
2 men charged in deadly shooting of armored truck guard during robbery in Milwaukee

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Colby Logan shot and killed 55-year-old Scott Bee, and 28-year-old Damien Huff was the getaway driver.
Family photo submitted, background photo from TMJ4
Posted at 3:46 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 16:56:59-04

MILWAUKEE — Two men have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of an armored truck guard during a robbery in Milwaukee.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Colby Logan shot and killed 55-year-old Scott Bee, and 28-year-old Damien Huff was the getaway driver.

The shooting happened on July 13 outside North Shore Bank near 80th and Capitol.

The two men are also charged with five other armed robberies of Walgreens pharmacies.

The victim, Bee, left behind a wife and five children. He died two weeks after being shot on July 25.

The incident was the third robbery at the bank in seven months.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

