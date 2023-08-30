2 men charged in deadly shooting of armored truck guard during robbery in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two men have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of an armored truck guard during a robbery in Milwaukee.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Colby Logan shot and killed 55-year-old Scott Bee, and 28-year-old Damien Huff was the getaway driver.

TMJ4 Scott Bee

The shooting happened on July 13 outside North Shore Bank near 80th and Capitol.

The two men are also charged with five other armed robberies of Walgreens pharmacies.

The victim, Bee, left behind a wife and five children. He died two weeks after being shot on July 25.

The incident was the third robbery at the bank in seven months.

