Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 men arrested for robbing a Milwaukee bank near 56th and Capitol

Milwaukee police
TMJ4
Milwaukee police, file image.
Milwaukee police
Posted at 9:35 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 22:35:31-04

MILWAUKEE — Two men were arrested after police say they robbed a bank near 56th and Capitol in Milwaukee on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the two men entered the bank around 4:45 p.m., demanded money, then fled with the money on foot.

Police responded, pursued the suspects, and eventually took them into custody. The two men were 25 years old and 22 years old.

Police say a little over $10,000 was recovered.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device