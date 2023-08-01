2 men arrested for robbing a Milwaukee bank near 56th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Two men were arrested after police say they robbed a bank near 56th and Capitol in Milwaukee on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the two men entered the bank around 4:45 p.m., demanded money, then fled with the money on foot.

Police responded, pursued the suspects, and eventually took them into custody. The two men were 25 years old and 22 years old.

Police say a little over $10,000 was recovered.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

