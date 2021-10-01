Watch
2 killed in Sheboygan County crash

Burke, Amy
Posted at 7:49 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 08:49:13-04

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say two women are dead following a two-vehicle crash.

At 7:20 a.m. Thursday, Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash on State Highway 23 at County Trunk Highway TT in Sheboygan County.

They say preliminary investigation shows an eastbound Dodge caravan struck the trailer of a northbound tractor trailer.

The driver and passenger of the dodge caravan died in the crash.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Deanna Finn of Glenbeulah, WI. The passenger was identified as 48-year-old Sherry Ann Wanner from Sheboygan, WI.

Both of the women were not wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the tractor unit was not injured, and the Wisconsin Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit is continuing the crash investigation.

