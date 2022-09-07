2 killed in crash of experimental plane in Wisconsin

BAY CITY, Wis. — Two people died after a plane crashed near Red Wing Regional Airport in Pierce County on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the Glasair Super II SFT plane crashed in a field on airport property near Highway 35 around 1:40 p.m. in Bay City.

The plane left an airport in Rochester, Minn. about an hour prior to the crash for a training flight to the Red Wing airport.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip