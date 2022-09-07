Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 killed in crash of experimental plane in Wisconsin

The plane left an airport in Rochester, Minn. about an hour prior to the crash for a training flight to the Red Wing airport.
Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:38 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 09:38:04-04

BAY CITY, Wis. — Two people died after a plane crashed near Red Wing Regional Airport in Pierce County on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the Glasair Super II SFT plane crashed in a field on airport property near Highway 35 around 1:40 p.m. in Bay City.

The plane left an airport in Rochester, Minn. about an hour prior to the crash for a training flight to the Red Wing airport.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need