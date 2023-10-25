2 killed, 5 injured in box truck crash in Dodge County: Sheriff's office

JUNEAU, Wis. — A box truck and two cars collided in Dodge County early Wednesday morning, killing two people and sending five people to the hospital, authorities say.

On October 25th, 2023 at approximately 2:47am the Fond Du Lac County and Dodge County dispatch centers began taking 911 calls in reference to a white box truck traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic on US Highway 151 near State Highway 49, in the Town of Chester, Dodge County Wisconsin. A short time later our dispatch center was advised the box truck had crashed into another vehicle.







Law enforcement arrived on scene and initial investigation shows that the International box truck was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic on US Highway 151 and it collided head-on with a northbound Kia passenger car. A Chevrolet passenger car was also traveling northbound on US Highway 151 and it subsequently struck the Kia passenger car.







There were a total of 4 occupants in the Kia. The driver, a 25 year old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger, a 28 year old female was also pronounced deceased on scene. The two other passengers in the Kia were transported via ambulance to hospitals for their injuries.







There were a total of 3 occupants in the Chevrolet. All three of them were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.







The driver (lone occupant) of the International box truck was identified as a 69 year old male from the State of Pennsylvania.







Assisting in the crash was Waupun Police Department, Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupun Fire Department, Lifestar Ambulance, Beaver Dam EMS, Dodge County Highway Department and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.







This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team. Names are being withheld pending family notification.







