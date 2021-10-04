Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Perlman/AP
In this Dec. 4, 2013 photo an Amish buggy and horse travels down a road in Arthur, Ill., in Douglas County, which has the second highest percentage of Illinoisans without health insurance of all the counties in Illinois. The Amish dont buy health insurance for reasons that are both religious and cultural. They have their own system, through their churches, where members pool money if necessary to help each other. Douglas is second only to Cook County in percentage of Illinoisans without health insurance. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Health Overhaul Uninsured
Posted at 2:56 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 15:56:20-04

LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two people were killed and three others were critically injured when their Amish buggy was hit by a minivan in Grant County.

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Sheriff Nate Dreckman says a 33-year-old Lancaster man was westbound when he rear-ended the buggy. All five people in the buggy were thrown from it.

Fifty-two-year-old Linda Miller and 12-year-old Daniel Miller were pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office. Dreckman says 50-year-old Mervin Miller, 14-year-old Nathan Miller and 7-year-old Rachael Miller suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Grant Regional Health Center and then later to University Hospital in Madison.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku