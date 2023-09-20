2 injured after driver crashes into Starbucks in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Two people were injured after a driver crashed into Starbucks near 108th and Lapham in West Allis on Wednesday.

Police say a 65-year-old man accidentally accelerated and drove into the building around 11 a.m. Two customers inside were hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no indications the driver was impaired. Police say he remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip