2 injured after driver crashes into Starbucks in West Allis

Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 16:34:07-04

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Two people were injured after a driver crashed into Starbucks near 108th and Lapham in West Allis on Wednesday.

Police say a 65-year-old man accidentally accelerated and drove into the building around 11 a.m. Two customers inside were hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no indications the driver was impaired. Police say he remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

