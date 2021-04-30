2 hurt, pet unaccounted for after Sheboygan fire

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — Two people were hurt after a fire Friday morning in Sheboygan. Crews add one pet is still unaccounted for.

The house fire happened around 1 a.m. on the 2500 block of N. 19th St. in the City of Sheboygan. Firefighters were able to put out the flames on the rear of the house and garage in ten minutes.

Two people who lived there had minor injuries and were treated on scene. The fire department said there's about $90,000 in damages. They're still investigating the cause.

The City of Sheboygan Fire Department is reminding people to have a safe meeting place outside their home and make sure their smoke detectors are working.