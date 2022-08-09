2 Franklin coaches going into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Franklin football might be the defending champs, but there is something new for 37 year offensive line coach Mike Beck.

"This year's a little different because we have zero varsity starts returning in the offensive line," Beck says. "First time in my coaching career that's ever happened."

Sabers quarterback Myles Burkett graduated and moved on to Wisconsin. Now Franklin will rely on the legs of junior Terrance Shelton.

"I think he's really going to explode this year, I mean he runs, we timed him in the 4.3's, which is, I don't (know) kids like that with that size," Louis Brown says. "So I think track was really good for him."

Brown and Beck are a rarity. Two coaches, one staff, both going into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

"Very humbled. Very humbled," Brown. "I came here many years ago, 30 years ago. This is my 31st year and we weren't very good, and to have a big part in changing the culture and the program here. It means a heckuva lot."

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "Putting HOF behind your name forever. What does that mean to you?"

"It's humbling," Beck says. "It's like I said, I got into coaching 37 years ago down in Racine and never thought this day would ever come. It's just been lucky enough to be with some really good staffs. Both at Racine Park and here at Franklin now for the last 20 years."

Allan asks, "And is it even more special to go in with another coach in Mike Beck?"

"Absolutely," Brown says. "I thought he should have got in before me. He's got a few more years on me. But for both of us to get in at the same time? That's going to be, I don't know how many times two guys from one program get in but between us, I think we've got. We're pushing almost 70 years."

Another thing that won't change? Franklin in the mix for the Southeast Conference title.

