2 found dead inside Sheboygan County home

Posted at 6:59 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 19:59:11-05

RHINE, Wis. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Sheboygan County on Friday, authorities say.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, officials received a report around 9:15 a.m. of two people dead inside a home on Little Elkhart Lake Road in the Town of Rhine.

The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the safety of the community and the incident is contained to the home.

Authorities will not be identifying the individuals until the family has been notified.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including Elkhart Lake First Responders, Glenbeulah First Responders, and Orange Cross Ambulance.

