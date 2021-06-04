2 dead in overnight shootings, Milwaukee police say

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred overnight.

The first incident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 7600 block of W. Hampton Avenue. Police say a 46-year-old Milwaukee man was found with fatal gunshot wounds.

The shooting appeared to be the result of an argument and police say they are searching for unknown suspects.

The second incident happened at 3:20 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of S. 21st Street. A 34-year-old man was found with fatal gunshot wounds.

The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation and police also are searching for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

