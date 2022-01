MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded to the homicide of two men at North 75th and Melvina Friday evening.

The ME's office could not provide any other information.

TMJ4 75th & Capitol

TMJ4 News spotted a large police response at that location, around 4 p.m. Friday.

