2 dead after plane crash near EAA Airventure in Oshkosh

Tragedy on the opening day of the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people were killed when a small plane crashed in a bean field shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday, July 22.

It happened just a couple of miles south of the EAA grounds.

”We looked down to the south and saw the smoke coming up over the trees and then it rapidly intensified to a larger plume,” said Steve Zulich, a visitor from Baltimore.

According to the WCSO, the plane had two occupants. Both were killed in the crash. Their identities have not been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation by the NTSB.

EAA AirVenture started Monday and runs all week.

People fly in from around the world to spend the week on the grounds to take in planes of all sizes, eras, air shows, and even aircraft rides. Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh is often mentioned as one of the busiest in the world this week with aviation enthusiasts flying in for the week-long event.

