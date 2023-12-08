2 dead after crash involving semi-truck in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Two people are dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Sheboygan Falls on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of State Highway 32 and County Road J after several 911 calls reported a semi-tractor trailer flipped and another vehicle was involved.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 67-year-old Sheboygan woman in a Jeep was traveling west on County Road J and stopped at the intersection. She continued west and pulled into the path of a semi-truck traveling south on State Highway 32. The semi was being operated by a 26-year-old man from Denmark, Wisconsin.

The 67-year-old woman and her 37-year-old passenger, also from Sheboygan, died from their injuries.

The accident remains under investigation and names are yet to be released.

