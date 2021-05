Two people are dead after a car wreck near N. 91st and Bradley Street.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was responding to the incident in the 8000 block of N. 91st Street.

Milwaukee police said a vehicle carrying the victims lost control and rear-ended a truck. An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman had to be extricated from the vehicle and died from their injuries.

No other details were released.

