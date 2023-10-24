2 dead, 6 injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Western Wisconsin

VILLAGE OF WILSON, Wis. — Two people were killed and six others were injured in a seven-vehicle crash in Western Wisconsin on I-94 on Monday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The crash happened in St. Croix County near the Village of Wilson near mile marker 28.

Several agencies responded to the scene where two fatalities were confirmed.

Due to the complexity of the crash, details are limited, but WisDOT says more information will be released Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.

