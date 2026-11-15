2 children killed in Beloit house fire

Two children were found dead after a house fire in Beloit early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The Beloit Fire Department said firefighters responded to the home in the 1100 block of Hinsdale Avenue around 3:47 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire with heavy smoke.

Crews entered the home to search for people inside while also fighting the fire. During their search, firefighters found two children dead.

An adult was also located and taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.