GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Two brothers held in a northeastern Wisconsin jail are facing extradition on possible homicide charges in Arizona.

Charles Miller, age 20, and his 16-year-old brother were found in Green Bay where an uncle lives. Green Bay Police Capt. Jeremy Muraski says the brothers are accused of robbing and fatally beating a man they lived with in Phoenix.

Muraski says police in Arizona learned the two likely were headed to Green Bay. Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the two Friday.

The brothers are expected to be extradited to Arizona to face charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and car theft.

Muraski says 48-year-old Jon Clarke had been tied up and beaten to get information on money in a safe.