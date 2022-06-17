2 bicyclists injured in Menomonee Falls hit-and-run crash; police seeking driver

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking to identify a driver who struck two bicyclists in a hit and run crash on Friday.

The two bicyclists were struck in a crosswalk near Appleton and Elm around 8:30 a.m. They sustained minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a maroon 2017-2018 Subaru Outback Limited Edition. Police say it might have damage to the front passenger side.

The vehicle was driven by a white woman approximately 40-50 years old with possibly dark hair and glasses. The passenger was a white man, also 40-50 years old, with gray hair and a green shirt.

If anyone witnessed or has information about this crash, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

