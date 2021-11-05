Mother and son arrested following drug bust in Racine: Sheriff

RACINE — Racine County authorities arrested a mother and son after a police raid led to the capture of drugs, a gun, cash and other drug paraphernalia on Thursday.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that their drug unit served a search warrant at a home just before 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of Roosevelt Avenue in the City of Racine.

Deputies there arrested a mother and son. They also found a child at the home, about two years old, the office said.

Authorities say they confiscated: "6 pounds of Marijuana, 2.8 grams of psilocybin, a FN 9mm handgun with three loaded magazines, $25,981.00 in US currency digital scales, packaging materials, a quest card, and drug paraphernalia."

The sheriff's office said the warrant was obtained after drugs were purchased from one of the people in the home.

The Racine County Human Services Department also responded regarding the child at the home.

The following charges are being recommended for Jaiden Kruger:

Possession of T.H.C. with intent to deliver

Three counts deliver T.H.C

Keeper of a drug house for sales/manufacture

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Within 1000 ft of a school

The following charges are being recommended for Danielle Kruger:

Possession of T.H.C. with intent to deliver while armed

Keeper of a drug house for sales/manufacture

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Repeat drug offender

2 nd degree reckless endangering safety

degree reckless endangering safety Within 1000 ft of a school

