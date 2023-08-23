2 arrested after Kenosha police chase, suspect trespasses into home

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two men were arrested after leading Kenosha police on a pursuit into Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver in the 6700 block of 24th Ave. around 9:40 a.m. for a traffic violation. The driver fled and a pursuit began.

The driver traveled south into Pleasant Prairie on Springbrook Road. A Pleasant Prairie police officer used spike strips and disabled the vehicle. The car stopped near the Pleasant Prairie Post Office. By the time officers got to it, the vehicle was found unoccupied. The two suspects were believed to have fled on foot.

A large police response was coordinated, including officers from the Kenosha Police Department and Pleasant Prairie Police Department, deputies from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, and troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol. Roads were closed near the search perimeter.

The suspect driver, a 21-year-old man, was found in a nearby wooded area.

The second suspect, a 23-year-old man believed to be the passenger, entered a home in the neighborhood. He fled when he was confronted by the home's occupants. He was taken into custody in an adjacent yard.

Criminal charges of Fleeing, Resisting, Obstructing, and Possession of THC are being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for the driver. Criminal charges of criminal trespass to a dwelling and obstructing an officer are being referred for the passenger.

No one was injured during the incident.

