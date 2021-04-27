2 arrested after gunfire injures man in West Allis: Police

WEST ALLIS — Two suspects are in custody after West Allis police say gunfire hit a man, who then tried to follow the alleged suspects in his own car Monday afternoon.

Police said in a statement that just before 3 p.m., police received a 911 call from a person saying they had been struck by gunfire in the area of South 108th Street and West Greenfield Avenue.

Police say the suspect's vehicle then drove northbound on South 108th Street. The victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, meanwhile tried to follow the suspect's vehicle before he stopped his vehicle in the 9900 block of West Bluemound Road.

The victim was later brought to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police say.

The suspect's vehicle was later spotted by officers in the 400 block of North Mayfair Road, but nobody was inside the vehicle, police say. A suspect was soon found and taken into custody in the 500 block of North 106th Street.

An investigation identified a second suspect who was picked up by another vehicle and left the scene, police say. A short time later, this vehicle was found and a second suspect was taken into custody, in the area of Glenview Avenue and Harwood Avenue, according to West Allis police.

Police said the suspects are a 17-year-old teen and an 18-year-old man, both from Milwaukee.

