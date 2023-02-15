Watch Now
2 arrested after driver crashes stolen car into tree near Washington High School

Several occupants fled from the car on foot after the crash.
Posted at 4:00 PM, Feb 15, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Two people were arrested after a driver crashed a stolen car into a tree near Washington High School on Wednesday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. near Sherman and Wright.

A driver lost control of the car and collided with a tree. Several occupants fled from the car on foot. Police later determined the vehicle to be stolen.

Two occupants were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Milwaukee police are seeking additional unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

