2 arrested after crashing stolen car in Brookfield, connected to other car break-ins

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Two people were arrested after crashing a stolen car and fleeing from police in Brookfield early Thursday morning.
City of Brookfield Police Department (CBDP) officers responded to a call of two individuals walking around vehicles with a flashlight in a parking lot near Club Circle and Greenway Terrace around 4 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers recognized the car the suspects arrived in was possibly stolen. Police say it matched the description of a recently stolen car from the area, an all-black Kia Sportage.
Police say when the subjects noticed police arrival, they fled in the Kia northbound on Moorland onto I-94. The vehicle eventually crashed and the two male subjects fled on foot.
A perimeter was established with the assistance of responding agencies. Shortly after, the two subjects were found hiding in a dumpster on the north side of a hotel parking lot near the crash scene, police say.
The stolen vehicle was recovered and is related to a stolen vehicle incident that occurred on Monday at Metro Market.
Police say preliminary investigations link property found inside the recovered vehicle to previous car break-ins that occurred in multiple outside jurisdictions. Police say a stolen handgun was recovered on the scene. A second handgun was found inside the car, which is possibly linked to an overnight car break-in that occurred in a different city.
CBDP says they are still in the process of determining the total number of car break-ins that have occurred.
Both individuals are in police custody and awaiting charges. According to CBDP, the following charges to the Waukesha County District Attorneys' office:
- Operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent/ operating motor vehicle without owner's consent -passenger
- Recklessly endangering safety
- Felon in possession of firearm (2)
- Felony Eluding
- Possession of Stolen Property
- P&P Holds