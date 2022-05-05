2 arrested after crashing stolen car in Brookfield, connected to other car break-ins

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Two people were arrested after crashing a stolen car and fleeing from police in Brookfield early Thursday morning.

City of Brookfield Police Department (CBDP) officers responded to a call of two individuals walking around vehicles with a flashlight in a parking lot near Club Circle and Greenway Terrace around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers recognized the car the suspects arrived in was possibly stolen. Police say it matched the description of a recently stolen car from the area, an all-black Kia Sportage.

Police say when the subjects noticed police arrival, they fled in the Kia northbound on Moorland onto I-94. The vehicle eventually crashed and the two male subjects fled on foot.

A perimeter was established with the assistance of responding agencies. Shortly after, the two subjects were found hiding in a dumpster on the north side of a hotel parking lot near the crash scene, police say.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and is related to a stolen vehicle incident that occurred on Monday at Metro Market.

Police say preliminary investigations link property found inside the recovered vehicle to previous car break-ins that occurred in multiple outside jurisdictions. Police say a stolen handgun was recovered on the scene. A second handgun was found inside the car, which is possibly linked to an overnight car break-in that occurred in a different city.

CBDP says they are still in the process of determining the total number of car break-ins that have occurred.

Both individuals are in police custody and awaiting charges. According to CBDP, the following charges to the Waukesha County District Attorneys' office:

Operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent/ operating motor vehicle without owner's consent -passenger

Recklessly endangering safety

Felon in possession of firearm (2)

Felony Eluding

Possession of Stolen Property

P&P Holds



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip