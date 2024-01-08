Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Crandon

The quake happened early Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey
A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was detected near Crandon by the U.S geological survey early Sunday morning.
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 20:02:14-05

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was detected near Crandon by the U.S geological survey early Sunday morning.

According to USGS, the quake was recorded 4 kilometers northeast of mole lake.

The USGS allows people to report whether they felt the quake or not.

Based on the feedback they've received so far, the quake was given a three on the Modified Mercalli Scale, indicating the quake came with weak shaking, and no damage to buildings.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are rare in Wisconsin.

According to the USGS, the only other time a quake rated 2.5 or higher has been recorded was in 1947.

The quake happened in Milwaukee, and was rated a 3.8 on the MMI scale.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device