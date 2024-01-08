2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Crandon

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was detected near Crandon by the U.S geological survey early Sunday morning.

According to USGS, the quake was recorded 4 kilometers northeast of mole lake.

The USGS allows people to report whether they felt the quake or not.

Based on the feedback they've received so far, the quake was given a three on the Modified Mercalli Scale, indicating the quake came with weak shaking, and no damage to buildings.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are rare in Wisconsin.

According to the USGS, the only other time a quake rated 2.5 or higher has been recorded was in 1947.

The quake happened in Milwaukee, and was rated a 3.8 on the MMI scale.

