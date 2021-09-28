1912 Milwaukee school building could be turned into housing or event space

MILWAUKEE — The City Plan Commission approved a project that could turn a 1912 school building in the Murray Hill neighborhood into housing or a hotel Monday, as first reported by our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The historic school building is located at 2480 N. Cramer St. on the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Parish Campus. Inside the 30,000 square foot, cream brick building are 10 classrooms, an auditorium with a stage and a lower level with high ceilings.

Under the proposed project, there could be up to 30 apartments or about 16 hotel rooms, according to city documents. In addition to housing, approved uses for the building include a tavern, restaurant, brewpub and funeral home.

During Monday's meeting, Alderman Nik Kovac said that he held a community meeting about the project, and residents voiced concerns over parking, nuisance behavior with events and the uses of the building. Subsequently, the CPC voted to approve the plan 7-0, with conditions, including refining the list of uses for the building and providing an architectural site plan, among other things.

Developers Matter Development and Galbraith Carnahan Architects say the building is at risk of demolition, and this project would give it new life. Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report that the restoration could cost up to $4 million.

Final city approval is needed in order for the project to move forward.

