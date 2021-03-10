Menu

19-year-old shot multiples times, in critical condition, Kenosha police say

Adriana Mendez
Kenosha Police
Posted at 8:28 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 12:53:40-05

The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 5900 block of 20th Ave on Tuesday, March 9 around 9:15 p.m.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they located an unoccupied vehicle with damage and evidence consistent of a shooting scene.

After, officers were directed to a residence where they located a 19-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was given immediate emergency care and was taken to a local hospital via flight for life, according to police.

Police say the man is in critical condition.

At this time no suspects are in custody; however, Kenosha police say they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

This investigation is ongoing.

