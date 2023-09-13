Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

19-year-old shot and killed near 19th and Clarke in Milwaukee

shooting.jpg
TMJ4
A Milwaukee teen was shot and killed near 19th and Clarke on Tuesday.
shooting.jpg
Posted at 8:20 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 21:20:06-04

A Milwaukee teen was shot and killed near 19th and Clarke on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say the victim, a 19-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene around 5 p.m. The medical examiner says the victim is a man.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device