19-year-old shot and killed near 19th and Clarke in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee teen was shot and killed near 19th and Clarke on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say the victim, a 19-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene around 5 p.m. The medical examiner says the victim is a man.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

