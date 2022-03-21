19-year-old shot and killed at 32nd and Oriole, police searching for suspects

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed at 32nd and Oriole early Monday morning, and police are searching for suspects.

Milwaukee police said the deadly shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. MPD said they are seeking unknown suspects.

About an hour and a half after the homicide, police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and injured several blocks over at at 31st and Atkinson. She was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police say the suspect fired several gunshots at the victim during an argument.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

