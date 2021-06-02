19-year-old mother graduates from Pulaski High School, shares message to other teen moms

MILWAUKEE — 19-year-old Marlena Moore is sending a message to teen moms currently working to get their high school diploma: You can do it. The mother of two, with one on the way, graduated from Pulaski High School Wednesday, and she says her little ones were her motivation.

Moore says it hasn’t been easy balancing school - life and motherhood with her 2-year-old and 7-month-old sons.

She says luckily she’s had the support of her boyfriend, teachers, and family to push her to help her achieve her goal of graduating high school in four years.

The mom of two also says this past year has been especially hard dealing with the pandemic and transitioning to virtual learning and faced some challenges along the way.

But she says she never gave up because she wanted to show her kids that if she can do it, they can do it too.

"Me, knowing I’ve got younger ones, I had to set a good example so yes I did it. Congrats to me. You’ve just got a put your mind to it, you have to have that mindset, you have to have that tunnel vision, if you want to do it you will do it," said Moore.

Now that she's graduated, Moore says she plans on taking some time to relax and spend time with her friends and family before she gives birth to her third child in the next couple of months.

