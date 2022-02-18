19-year-old Milwaukee woman dead after crashing car in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wisc. — Police say a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after crashing her car in Sheboygan Falls.

Sheboygan Falls police identified the driver as Angela M. Carrasquedo.

Police say they received a 911 call for a single vehicle fatal crash around 4:45 a.m. Thursday. The caller told police there was a vehicle off of the road with one occupant on Bridgewood Road, south of Playbird Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found Carrasquedo dead in the vehicle. Police say there does not appear to be any other vehicles involved and no other occupants.

