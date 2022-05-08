19-year-old killed in West Allis shooting

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department said it is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of S. 84th Street. When officers arrived, they found the teen who had died from a gunshot wound.

Officials said preliminary information indicates the teen had gotten into an altercation with a man driving on 84th Street. That man fired a shot at the teen and then fled the scene.

West Allis police said they are still working to notify the victim's family and are looking for suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident should call West Allis police at 414-302-8000.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip