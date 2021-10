MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead Thursday night.

They say the homicide occurred near W. Melvina Street and N. 69th Street at 10:03 p.m.

A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip