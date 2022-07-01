ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — In his first season racing in the Xfinity Series, Franklin’s Sam Mayer has been absorbing plenty of knowledge.

“The number one thing I learned this year is probably to be more patient,” says 19-year-old Mayer. “And let the races come to you.”

Mayer was involved in a post-race scuffle with Ty Gibbs in April after the two made contact on the final lap. Gibbs said he felt Mayer was too aggressive in making his final push.

“That’s just how Xfinity series races, and how short tracks races are,” Mayer shrugs. “There’s nothing I did wrong. It’s just one of those deals where we’re racing for a pretty big prize and we’re going at it.”

Coming back to Wisconsin, Mayer knows he will be busy on and off the track this weekend.

“It’s going to be really rough because there are so many people who support me,” he admits. “Dividing my time up with my team, actually racing at the racetrack and everyone else who is going to be there for me (is) definitely going to be challenging, but I’m looking forward to it. Looking forward to getting through it, and definitely looking to come out of it with a win.”

Mayer is confident he can finish well in Saturday’s race.

"Road America is definitely a track I’ve had success on last year and in year’s past, going back to go-kart days,” he says. “It’s one of those places that’s obviously hometown, so I really want to do well, because there’s going to be a lot of people pulling for me, (Josh) Bilicki, and all those guys.”

The Xfinity Series Henry 180 is Saturday while the Cup Series takes over on Sunday for the Kwik Trip 250.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip