19-year-old charged in death of woman who was dragged after rollover crash in Fond du Lac County

Charges have been filed in a deadly New Year's Eve rollover crash in Fond du Lac County.

19-year-old Jatziel Encarnacion is charged with hit and run—causing great bodily harm.

19-year-old Taya Grimes was killed after she was ejected from her car during a rollover crash—then hit by Encarnacion and dragged for three miles.

Witnesses say she may have died after the initial crash, before she was dragged.

The criminal complaint says Encarnacion also hit a second person—who was ejected from Grimes' car—with one witness saying he was hit in the head as he was getting up.

That victim is recovering in the hospital.

As for Grimes—Encarnacion told authorities that he did hit an object—and described it as going over a speed bump.

He told investigators he thought the object had rolled to the side of his car.

Investigators say everyone involved in the two crashes was coming from an underage drinking party.

Encarnacion says he had only one drink in a span of three hours.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

