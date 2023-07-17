18-year-old shot, crashes car near 32nd and St. Paul, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old was driving his car when he was shot and then crashed into another car late Sunday night. He was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the incident happened just before midnight Sunday near 32nd and St. Paul in Milwaukee. Police said they seek an unknown suspect.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 16th, 2023, at approximately 11:57pm, on the 400 block of N. 32nd St. The victim, a 18-yoa Milwaukee male was traveling southbound in a private auto on the 400 block of N. 32nd St, and sustained gunshot wounds. The private auto came to a stop on the 200 block of N. 32nd St, after striking an unoccupied/parked auto. Medical assistance was summoned to the 200 block of N. 32nd St, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip