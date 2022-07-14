18-year-old seriously injured in Racine County motorcycle crash

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a crash that left an 18-year-old man with serious injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday near STH-11 and Durand Avenue, between S. Sylvania Avenue and 56th Road in Yorkville.

When deputies arrived, they found a silver Nissan Rogue and a black Harley Davidson motorcycle that was off the road and in the ditch. Both had serious damage.

Officials said the 43-year-old woman who was driving the Rogue was not injured. However, the man operating the motorcycle, an 18-year-old Union Grove, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said the Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team assisted with the investigation, which is still ongoing. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The sheriff's office did not have an update on the 18-year-old's condition but said the roadway is now open.

