18-year-old motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Mount Pleasant, police say

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, an 18-year-old motorcyclist "sustained serious life-threatening injuries" after a crash Saturday evening.
Police say the crash happened in the area of State Trunk Highway 32 and Sheridan Rd. A motorcyclist was traveling north on STH 32 when it collided with a vehicle turning southbound onto STH 32 from Sheridan Rd.
The crash happened Saturday around 3:12 p.m.
The driver of the motorcycle was an 18-year-old male from Illinois. The driver of the vehicle was a 61-year-old female from Mount Pleasant, according to police.
The crash caused the 18-year-old to be thrown from the motorcycle. South Shore Fire Department treated him on scene then he was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital via Flight for Life for life-threatening injuries.
Mount Pleasant Police say the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.
