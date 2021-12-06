18-year-old Milwaukee woman dies in crash after losing control of vehicle, police say

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old woman was killed after being thrown from her vehicle in a single-car crash Sunday evening, Milwaukee police say.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Teutonia Ave., according to a news release from police.

An initial investigation showed that the car was driving southbound on Teutonia when it lost control and struck several objects, including a pole and a tree, before rolling over.

The 18-year-old was ejected from the car and died after being taken to a local hospital, police say.

The passenger in the car, a 19-year-old woman, survived with minor injuries.

Police say a combination of speed, weather, and road conditions likely contributed to the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip