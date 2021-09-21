18-year-old Milwaukee man killed in hit-and-run crash, police say

MILWAUKEE -- An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning, police say.

It happened at about 2 a.m. near Locust St. and Fond du Lac Ave., according to a news release from police.

The 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a local hospital.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation. They're still looking for information on both the suspect and the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips app to remain anonymous.

