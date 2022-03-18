18-year-old man charged in Brown Deer Walmart parking lot shooting

BROWN DEER, Wisc. — Brown Deer police recently identified the suspect involved in a shooting that happened in a Walmart parking lot Sunday, March 6.

Police arrested 18-year-old Anthony T. Erby last Sunday.

Police say Erby shot a 23-year-old Milwaukee man in the Walmart parking lot on Brown Deer Road around 2:30 p.m.

The Brown Deer Police Department was notified by the Milwaukee Police Department about the shooting by 11:45 p.m

The case was reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and Erby was charged with Second Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

