18-year-old driver dies after crashing into car, brick building near 35th and Center, police say

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old man died after police say he disregarded a red light and crashed into another vehicle and then the side of a brick building, according to police.

According to a news release from Milwaukee police, the crash happened near 35th and Center around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 18. The man was driving southbound when he "disregarded" the red light and crashed with a second car heading east on Center. After that impact, the first driver then crashed into a brick building.

The 18-year-old was brought to the hospital, where he died. The driver of the other car, identified by police as a 35-year-old Kansasville female, was not injured.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Wednesday, July 18, 2023, at 9:15 a.m., on N. 35th Street and W. Center Street. Unit #1 was traveling southbound on N. 35th St., disregarded a red traffic signal and collided with Unit #2 who was traveling eastbound on W. Center St. After the impact Unit #1 continued southbound and impacted a brick building located south of the intersection on the 2600 block of N. 35th St.



The driver of Unit #1, a 18-year-old Milwaukee male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries. The driver of Unit #2, a 35-year-old Kansasville female, was not injured.





