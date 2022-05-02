18-year-old dies from gunshot injuries, police seek suspects

MILWAUKEE — A 18-year-old West Allis man died after being shot at an unknown location Sunday morning, and Milwaukee police are searching for suspects.

MPD said in a statement the victim arrived at the hospital just before 4 a.m. with life-threatening gunshot injuries and later died.

Police said the location and circumstances of the homicide are still under investigation. They are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

