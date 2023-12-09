Watch Now
18-year-old dead after shooting near 23rd and Center; man arrested

TMJ4
Posted at 10:26 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 23:26:31-05

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot near 23rd and Center on Friday.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident. A firearm was also recovered.

The case is pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 

