18-year-old dead after shooting near 23rd and Center; man arrested

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot near 23rd and Center on Friday.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident. A firearm was also recovered.

The case is pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

