An 18-year-old has been arrested after a stabbing at Columbia St. Mary's on Lake Drive in Milwaukee.

Police say they were called to the hospital just after 6:00 Monday morning. They say a 47-year-old employee was stabbed and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip