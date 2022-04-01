17-year-old Muskego High School student signs on as new apprentice with Findorff Construction

MILWAUKEE — Ever since she was a little girl, Isabelle Wiese loved to build things.

"I really like working with my hands," said Wiese.

As soon as she got to high school, she turned that passion into a career. She took on the role as a youth apprentice for Wisconsin-based construction company Findorff.

"Since I didn't have school and then throughout the school year I only had to go to one class, I would go to my one class and then go right to work afterward," said Wiese.

That's where the Muskego High School senior really shined. She learned everything about the trade and started working on major construction projects, such as the future $60 million business school facility at Marquette University.

"They had all experienced tradesmen working there and then you have this 17-year-old girl," said Findorff general superintendent Dennis Schwochert.

Now, she's taking the next step in her career by signing on as Findorff's newest apprentice. It is a move that will help make sure the carpentry industry stays alive.

"We have to feed the pipeline. We have a high retirement rate right now. It's important that we get the young individuals in to fill those roles," said Schwochert.

In a field where just 10% of carpenters in Southeast Wisconsin are women, Wiese wants young girls to know this:

"It's a great opportunity for women and everybody, so I think more women should look into trades and all that they offer," said Wiese.

