17-year-old girl shot and killed in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed near 45th and Hampton in a double shooting Saturday morning, according to Milwaukee Police.

Police said another 17-year-old female was shot and taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive, MPD said.

TMJ4 is not naming the 17-year-old that was killed out of respect for the family. A friend of three years, Evan Lee, shared more about the teen.

“I loved her like a little sister. She was very young, polite, kind. Just a young girl very interested in things,” Lee described. He wasted no time getting her name tattooed on his hand as a tribute.

Friends on social media added she was in high school, liked rapping, and had a smile that could light up a room.

Youth violence this year is at a record-setting pace. According to the most recent MPD available from July 25th, 13 people ages 17 or younger have been killed by a firearm this year. That’s up from 12 during the same time period last year, and eight in 2021.

Police said they are seeking unknown suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2023.

No other details were released. TMJ4 will update this report with new information as we get it.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred on 08/19/23 at about 5:31am in the 4400 block of W. Hampton Ave. A 17-year-old female victim did succumb to her injuries at the scene. The second 17-year-old female victim was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to search for unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

